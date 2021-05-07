Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,104 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78.

Shares of Square stock opened at $223.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 355.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.46. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

