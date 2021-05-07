St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,420. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.