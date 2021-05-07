STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.40.

STAA traded up $5.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.79. 14,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,255. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $139.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.30 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,064 shares of company stock valued at $44,013,999 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 192,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

