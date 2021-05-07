Stably USD Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,406.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $634,783.73 and $11,406.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00084216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.96 or 0.00798896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.99 or 0.08865531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,603,004 coins and its circulating supply is 635,373 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.