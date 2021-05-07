Stacks (STX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Stacks has a market cap of $2.26 billion and $28.76 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00003515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00267192 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $658.99 or 0.01146543 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,467,783 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

