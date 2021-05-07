Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFY opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.