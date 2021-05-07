Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.