Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $47.10 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

SMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

