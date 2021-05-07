Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 59,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $108.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Insiders sold a total of 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

