Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Sells $1,556,437.38 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $217.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $217.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

