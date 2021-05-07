Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 15th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of STN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.28. The company had a trading volume of 79,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$59.56.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stantec news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608. Insiders sold a total of 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, April 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.90.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.