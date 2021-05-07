Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.67

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.67 and traded as high as C$57.60. Stantec shares last traded at C$57.44, with a volume of 230,405 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

In other Stantec news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total transaction of C$156,861.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

