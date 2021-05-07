Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $22.50. 3,141,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,802. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $2,346,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

