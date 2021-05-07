Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $2,726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $70,718,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.