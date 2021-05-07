Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Starname has a total market cap of $12.44 million and $696,485.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 118.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00083795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00794276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.01 or 0.08893235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

