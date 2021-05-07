Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $27.50 at Raymond James

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

