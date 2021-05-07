State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 22,635 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,611 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,959.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,425,065 shares of company stock worth $124,746,715. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.