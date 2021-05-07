State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.