State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold a total of 185,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,668,540 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $124.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $124.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

