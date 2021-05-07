State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

