State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $116.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.