State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,349 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $410.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.62 and its 200 day moving average is $348.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

