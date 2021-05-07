State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,311 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Gartner worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT stock opened at $231.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.00 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

