State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,532 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $60.61 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.