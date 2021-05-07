Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $722.11 million and $84.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00085773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $448.48 or 0.00778726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.04 or 0.09018715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.