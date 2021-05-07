StaysBASE Achieves Market Cap of $381,829.07 (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. StaysBASE has a market capitalization of $381,829.07 and $16,435.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaysBASE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00071585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00266465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.59 or 0.01150122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.59 or 0.00756052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,532.21 or 1.00318023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,539,563 coins and its circulating supply is 3,888,275 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaysBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaysBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

