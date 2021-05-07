Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.06.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.51 on Friday, hitting C$37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 162,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,453. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$6.16 and a twelve month high of C$37.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.90.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

