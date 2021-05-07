Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,112. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

