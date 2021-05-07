Step Finance One Day Volume Reaches $7.60 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00005988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00068545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00263270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.70 or 0.01125737 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00031036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.89 or 0.00741316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.44 or 0.99588483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Step Finance Coin Trading

