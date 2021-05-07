STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,520,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $210.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.86. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $142.68 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

