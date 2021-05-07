Steven G. Miller Sells 15,000 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $630.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

