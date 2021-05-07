Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

KARO stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

