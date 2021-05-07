Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Academy Sports and Outdoors Call Options (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 27,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average volume of 6,648 call options.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $14,250,000.

ASO opened at $34.01 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

