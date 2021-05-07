Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.42) for the year.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of STOK opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 423,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 379,533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

