Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.05. 12,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 2,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stolt-Nielsen in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

