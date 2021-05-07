StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 150,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,131,805 shares.The stock last traded at $61.39 and had previously closed at $61.99.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $773,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 91.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its stake in StoneCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 987,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

