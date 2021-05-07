Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.