Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price cut by Truist from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STRA. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Strategic Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

