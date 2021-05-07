Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 62,212 CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $2,932,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 113,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.22 million, a P/E ratio of 214.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.