Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

