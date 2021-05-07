Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $879,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,276 shares of company stock worth $27,633,164. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

