Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,039,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,999,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

