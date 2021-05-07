Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 718 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $95.77 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $96.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31.

