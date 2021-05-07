Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $3,081,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2,151.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 127,398 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Discovery by 74.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $32,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.