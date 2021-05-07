Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,558.77

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,558.77 and last traded at $1,475.00, with a volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,376.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,314.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,202.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

About Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

