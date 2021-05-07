Streamr Reaches Market Capitalization of $155.62 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $155.62 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00083383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.17 or 0.00792386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00101862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.24 or 0.08938399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.