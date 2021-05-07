Strs Ohio Acquires 535 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

