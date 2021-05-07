Strs Ohio Has $1.58 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,474 shares of company stock worth $1,320,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $199.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.77 and its 200-day moving average is $169.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

