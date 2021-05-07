Strs Ohio Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $252.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.