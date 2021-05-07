Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

